Kuwait and Kazakhstan seek to resume direct air service

Parties discussed the prospects for restoring direct air connectivity between Kazakhstan and Kuwait, as well as opportunities to further develop cooperation in civil aviation, tourism, and trade.

The Ambassador emphasized that the resumption of direct flights would play an important role in strengthening bilateral relations, increasing two-way tourist flows, enhancing business contacts, and expanding the supply of Kazakh products to the Kuwaiti market.

Jazeera Airways management reaffirmed its continued interest in the Kazakhstan market and expressed its intention to resume direct flights between the two countries once the situation in the region stabilizes and favorable operating conditions are in place.

The parties highlighted Kazakhstan’s significant potential as a tourist destination for Kuwaiti citizens, emphasizing the attractiveness of the country’s natural landmarks and its diverse leisure opportunities.

Following the meeting, both sides expressed their mutual interest in maintaining working contacts and continuing cooperation towards the restoration of direct air connectivity.

Jazeera Airways is a privately owned Kuwaiti airline operating passenger flights to more than 50 destinations across the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and Africa. In 2021, the airline launched direct flights between Kuwait City and Almaty, which were subsequently suspended due to the situation in the region.