Kazakhstan and Kenya agree to expand cooperation across key economic sectors

The representatives of Kazakhstan’s quasi-public and financial institutions, together with officials from relevant Kenyan government agencies, participated in the discussions, which focused on implementing the agreements reached during the state visit from Kenyan President William Ruto to Kazakhstan this May.

The two sides explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in mining, banking, transport and logistics, tourism, investment and agriculture. They also discussed establishing joint ventures and expanding access for Kazakhstani products to the Kenyan market.

As part of the visit, the Kazakhstani delegation toured the Port of Mombasa, the Nairobi Inland Container Terminal - Kenya’s largest dry port, as well as tea and coffee plantations. Discussions also covered plans to establish a tea and coffee hub and the potential use of Kenya’s port infrastructure to facilitate Kazakhstan’s trade and logistics operations.

Kenyan officials praised Kazakhstan’s economic progress and expressed strong interest in strengthening bilateral ties and expanding economic cooperation with Astana.

Following the meetings, both sides agreed to intensify cooperation across priority sectors by preparing feasibility studies for joint projects, developing implementation roadmaps for agreements reached at the highest political level, and organizing reciprocal expert-level visits.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Austrian-Kazakh Connectivity Platform had been officially launched in Vienna.