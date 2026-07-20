Austrian-Kazakh Connectivity Platform officially launched in Vienna

The event was attended by the officials headed by the President of the National Council of the Austrian Parliament, Walter Rosenkranz, as well as representatives of leading Austrian transport and logistics companies, construction firms, and financial institutions.

Photo source: gov.kz

Opening the event, the speakers emphasized that Kazakhstan and Austria continue to strengthen their relations based on mutual trust, an intensive political dialogue, and steadily expanding trade and economic cooperation. Against this backdrop, the launch of the Austrian-Kazakh Connectivity Platform represents an important practical step reflecting the shared commitment of both countries to implementing joint infrastructure and investment projects.

President of the National Council Walter Rosenkranz highly commended the dynamic development of Kazakh-Austrian relations and underlined the considerable potential for further expanding bilateral cooperation. He also expressed his support for the new Platform as an effective mechanism for promoting cooperation in transport, logistics, sustainable infrastructure, digitalization, and energy.

Ambassador Mukhtar Tileuberdi stressed that enhancing transport connectivity remains one of Kazakhstan's key national priorities. He presented Kazakhstan's initiatives aimed at further developing the Middle Corridor and strengthening its role as one of the principal transport routes linking Europe and Asia. Ambassador also informed the participants about ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan.

Photo source: gov.kz

Photo source: gov.kz

The official launch of the Austrian-Kazakh Connectivity Platform marked an important milestone in the development of Kazakhstan-Austria relations, reaffirming the high level of mutual trust and the shared commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries. The new initiative is intended to bring together government institutions, businesses, and financial organizations of both countries to implement promising projects that will contribute to sustainable transport connectivity between Europe and Central Asia.

As reported on May 6, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan met in Astana with Austria's Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, and Federal Minister of the Interior, Gerhard Karner. During the meeting, President Tokayev stated that Kazakhstan accounts for over 80% of Austria's trade with Central Asian countries.