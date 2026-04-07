Kazakhstan and Jordan strengthen cooperation across multiple areas

Those present focused on expanding multifaceted cooperation and advancing the multilateral partnership between the two countries. The sides also discussed preparations for upcoming high-level events.

Bakayev expressed gratitude to Jordan for inviting Kazakhstan’s representatives to take part in the Aqaba Process meeting held in Rome on October 14–15, 2025. AlZoubi, in turn, thanked Kazakhstan for its hospitality and reaffirmed Jordan’s readiness to deepen collaboration on current issues.

This dialogue underscores the growing diplomatic ties and shared commitment to strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Jordan.

As noted earlier, Kazakhstan and Algeria celebrated the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.