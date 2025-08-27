Kazakhstan and Jordan set to sign over 15 agreements

The President said Kazakhstan attaches great significance to promoting a mutually beneficial partnership with Jordan. He noted Kazakhstan highly appreciates the King’s commitment and efforts to contribute to bilateral cooperation and highlighted his important role in promoting peace and reconciliation in the region and globally.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reminded of the warm welcome he received during his visit to Jordan in February. It was his first official visit to Jordan as the President of Kazakhstan. He added it was a fruitful visit and gave a potent impetus to developing bilateral cooperation. The President expressed confidence that today’s visit will boost mutual ties between Kazakhstan and Jordan and enhance further cooperation.

The nations are expected to sign over 15 agreements across various areas of cooperation.

The Head of State said the countries share common values, cultures, religion and traditions of tolerance and mutual respect, both in Kazakhstan and Jordan. The countries showed the world that different cultures and religions may peacefully co-exist and contribute to the prosperity of humanity.

He expressed confidence that the countries will sign certain agreements in certain priority aspects such as transport, energy, logistics, agriculture, IT and digitalization, as well as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, etc.

As written before, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan in the Akorda Palace.