Kazakhstan and Japan strengthen industrial cooperation with 60 agreements worth $3.7 billion

Particular emphasis was placed to implementing agreements reached during Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to Tokyo in December 2025. A total of 60 commercial agreements worth more than 3.7 billion US dollars were signed, including projects aimed at introducing advanced Japanese technologies and solutions into production.

“Kazakhstan highly values its strategic partnership with Japan. In recent years, our relations in the areas of economy, industry and investment have strengthened significantly. Currently, 17 joint projects worth around $940 million are being implemented within the framework of industrial cooperation, of which 10 projects have already been successfully commissioned. New areas of cooperation are also being actively explored. We are ready to provide comprehensive assistance and support for the implementation of all investment projects,” said Yersaiyn Nagaspayev said.

He also emphasized the importance of the upcoming ninth meeting of the Kazakhstan-Japan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, which is scheduled to take place in Astana in December this year.

The meeting concluded with agreements on further development of bilateral partnership.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Germany aim to implement new joint investment and industrial projects.