Kazakhstan and Italy to launch unique hybrid power plant in Mangistau region

During the meeting, the sides reviewed progress on joint initiatives and set new priorities for future cooperation. Akkenzhenov emphasized that Italy remains a reliable partner, with bilateral dialogue now transforming into concrete industrial projects.

They focused on expanding the resource base. In January 2026, QazaqGaz and Italy’s Eni entered the practical phase of exploration at the Kamenkovsky block in the Caspian Basin, while work continues at the Southern Shu-Sarysu and Bereke sites. Alongside partnerships at Kashagan and Karachaganak, special attention is also being given to developing a petrochemical cluster. Under the Polyethylene Project, a consortium led by Italian company Maire Tecnimont has begun construction and installation at polymerization and gas separation facilities.

Energy transition remains a key area of cooperation. A 247 MW hybrid power plant in Zhanaozen is under construction with Eni, combining solar, wind, and flexible gas generation. The first milestone was reached in September 2025, when a solar station with 80,000 panels began producing clean energy. By the end of 2026, the gas and wind facilities are expected to be completed, ensuring full energy security for Mangistau’s oil and gas operations, including Ozenmunaigas and KazGPZ.

In conventional power generation, strategic cooperation with Ansaldo Energia has enabled the installation of advanced gas turbines at Almaty’s CHP-3, with equipment delivered to the site in January 2026.

Following the meeting, the ambassador confirmed Italy’s readiness for deeper integration into Kazakhstan’s energy sector development plans, aimed at ensuring reliability and sustainability across the national energy system.

As written before, Kazakhstan to build 160 MW combined cycle power plant in Aktau.