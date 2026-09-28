Kazakhstan and Italy explore new opportunities in trade, tourism, and investment

During the meeting, Marco Beretta outlined the activities of the trade association, which brings together around 60 Italian companies, including ENI, Ansaldo Energia, and Tecnimont. He also highlighted the growing share of local content in projects implemented in the region. The parties reviewed the work of Zharyq Academy in Atyrau, which provides annual training for local specialists preparing for careers in the oil and gas industry.

Photo credit: Atyrau region akimat

Particular attention was given to diversifying the regional economy beyond the energy sector. The discussions focused on prospects for producing higher value-added agricultural products and developing the tourism industry, including the possibility of establishing direct air links between Atyrau and Italy.

Photo credit: Atyrau region akimat

“We are interested in diversifying the regional economy and developing new sectors, including agricultural processing, tourism, and creative industries. Atyrau has the potential to become an important center not only for the oil and gas sector but also for other areas of the economy,” Akchulakov said.

Photo credit: Atyrau region akimat

The meeting also explored the potential implementation of a project to produce sustainable aviation fuel from oilseed crops using the facilities of the region's existing oil refinery.

In addition, the parties discussed plans to hold an international investment forum in Atyrau with the participation of Italian companies and agreed to continue working on the initiatives under consideration.

Earlier, Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev held a meeting with Maria Tripodi, Italy’s Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who arrived in Kazakhstan on a working visit. The sides discussed the dynamics of bilateral trade, the expansion of non-resource exports, and prospects for industrial and technological cooperation.