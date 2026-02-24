Kazakhstan and Italy eye new growth as trade reaches record levels

During the meeting in Astana on Tuesday, the parties discussed further strengthening of the Kazakh-Italian strategic partnership, placing particular emphasis on enhancing political dialogue, expanding trade and economic cooperation, and implementing joint projects in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.

“Italy remains one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in Europe and a leading investor in our economy. In 2025, bilateral trade amounted to approximately $17 billion, underscoring the depth and resilience of our economic cooperation. Over the past three decades, Italian investments have exceeded $9.5 billion, and currently 267 Italian companies operate in Kazakhstan across a wide range of strategic sectors,” Deputy Minister Issetov noted.

The Deputy Minister also congratulated Antonello De Riu on the successful organisation of the Winter Olympic Games and on the outstanding performance of the Italian team.

“The Games were organised at the highest level and made a significant contribution to promoting Olympic values worldwide,” Arman Issetov stated.

The interlocutors reaffirmed their shared commitment to maintaining close and substantive cooperation across areas of mutual interest and reviewed the schedule of forthcoming bilateral engagements for 2026.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides confirmed their readiness to deepen the strategic partnership between Astana and Rome.

Qazinform previously reported that Gennady Golovkin held talks with the Italian Ambassador.