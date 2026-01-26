Gennady Golovkin meets with Italian Ambassador

The talks focused on prospects for bilateral cooperation in sports, education, sports science, technology and infrastructure, as well as potential joint projects in the near and long term.

The ambassador highlighted the rapid development of Kazakhstan’s sports sector and the rollout of a wide range of initiatives and investment projects, noting that Italy is well acquainted with the country’s advances in sports infrastructure and international initiatives—an important basis for deepening the partnership.

Photo credit: Olympic.kz

The talks also focused on major international sporting events, including the upcoming Winter Olympic Games, with the sides reviewing an initiative to create a themed Italian zone for joint viewing of Kazakh athletes’ performances. Planning of the format, venue and organizational aspects is under way, and the initiative is expected to foster cultural exchange and support the national team.

“We see Italy as a reliable partner with whom we can expand international cooperation and develop initiatives aimed at strengthening Kazakhstan’s participation in the Olympic movement and international sports projects,” Golovkin said, emphasizing the importance of the meeting.

Gennady Golovkin expressed gratitude to the Embassy of Italy for constructive engagement and support, including assistance with visa matters for athletes and delegations.

Photo credit: Olympic.kz

The Italian ambassador concluded the meeting by reaffirming his interest in further cooperation, wishing success at the upcoming Olympic Games, and emphasizing Italy’s commitment to closer ties with Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Qazaqstan and Qazsport TV Channels will broadcast the Winter Olympic Games live.