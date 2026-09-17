What goods can Kazakhstan supply to Italy

Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev has held a meeting with Maria Tripodi, Italy’s Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who arrived in Kazakhstan on a working visit. The sides discussed the dynamics of bilateral trade, the expansion of non-resource exports, and prospects for industrial and technological cooperation.

“Italy is one of Kazakhstan’s key trade and economic partners in Europe. We see significant potential to expand the structure of bilateral trade. According to our estimates, the additional potential for supplying Kazakh products to the Italian market amounts to about $307.5 million. This primarily concerns products from the metallurgical, petrochemical, food and chemical industries, as well as mechanical engineering,” Arman Shakkaliyev said.

In 2025, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Italy amounted to $16.9 billion. In January-July 2026, bilateral trade reached $9.79 billion, including $9 billion in Kazakh exports and $789.6 million in imports from Italy.

The Italian side noted sustainable growth in trade and economic ties and confirmed its interest in further developing cooperation with Kazakhstan.

“We highly value the level of relations between Italy and Kazakhstan and the positive dynamics of bilateral trade. Italy is ready to share its technologies and expertise to support the diversification of Kazakhstan’s economy. Logistics is another area of cooperation. We are ready to facilitate the exchange of experience and technologies to further modernize this sector,” Maria Tripodi said.

Earlie, Kazakhstan and Canada agreed to strengthen trade and investment cooperation, focusing on joint projects, critical minerals, nuclear energy, agriculture, aerospace and transport.