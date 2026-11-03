Kazakhstan and Israel sign double taxation avoidance convention

The signing of the convention, which businesses in both countries had long been anticipating, was the main result of the meeting. The Kazakhstani delegation was led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev. Seven commercial agreements were also signed during a business forum held as part of the visit.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan’s Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Ministry

During his working visit, Madiyev met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and conveyed greetings from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The sides discussed the implementation of previously reached agreements and explored cooperation in artificial intelligence, water technologies, critical minerals and tourism.

They also agreed to work on developing direct air connections between the two countries and discussed plans to introduce a visa-free regime.

The intergovernmental commission’s agenda covered a wide range of areas, including investment, trade, water resources, healthcare, energy, industry, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, space and education.

Particular attention was paid to water resource management. Given Kazakhstan’s vast territory and diverse climatic conditions, technologies for monitoring water systems, reducing water losses and modernizing infrastructure are of particular importance. The sides discussed opportunities to apply Israel’s experience in these areas and launch joint projects.

In healthcare, the discussions focused on investment cooperation, the development of medical infrastructure and the exchange of professional expertise.

A significant part of the talks was devoted to the digital economy. The sides explored opportunities for joint research, the development of new technological products, the exchange of expertise in cybersecurity and the protection of critical information infrastructure. Cooperation between universities and research institutions, the peaceful use of space technologies and applied research were also included on the agenda.

For us, it is important that cooperation should not be limited to the exchange of experience and the signing of documents. It should result in concrete projects, new expertise, investments and technologies that are implemented and put to work in Kazakhstan. This is precisely the approach guiding our further engagement, said Madiyev.

The next step will involve formalizing cooperation in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, the peaceful use of space research, science, the social sector and investment protection.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Israel signed a visa-free travel memorandum.