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    Kazakhstan and Ireland reaffirm commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation

    20:40, 9 October 2026

    Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov received copies of the letters of credence from Ireland’s newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kazakhstan, Julian Clare, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh MFA.

    Kazakhstan and Ireland reaffirm commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation
    Photo credit: mfa.kz

    Congratulating the ambassador on his appointment, Arman Issetov highlighted the importance of strengthening Kazakhstan-Ireland relations and expanding bilateral cooperation. The discussions focused on enhancing political dialogue, boosting trade, economic and investment ties, and broadening collaboration in education, culture, humanitarian affairs, and international organizations.

    For his part, Julian Clare expressed appreciation for the warm reception and reaffirmed his commitment to promoting mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries. Both sides also agreed to maintain regular contacts and continue working together on issues of the bilateral agenda.

    Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received credentials from ambassadors of eight countries.

    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Politics Government of Kazakhstan
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    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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