Kazakhstan and Iran must cooperate to preserve Caspian Sea, says Pezeshkian

The President of Iran stressed that the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea is a key document, laying the groundwork for cooperation between the Caspian littoral states and setting common rules for ensuring safety and environmental balance.

The Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea is a common framework for cooperation among the Caspian littoral states. We, as two brotherly states of the region, must cooperate to preserve the Caspian: its ecology, its water resources and the sustainability of trade and economic activity, noted Pezeshkian.

According to him, adherence to transparent and predictable mechanisms of interaction will allow the countries to effectively conserve natural resources and the sustainability of water areas.

If we act within transparent and understandable frameworks, we can preserve the Caspian Sea as a space of ecological life and as a trade and economic corridor to the east, west, north and south. This will also allow us to protect the waters of the region from pollution and preserve the vital natural environment, stressed the Iranian President.

Pezeshkian added joint efforts of Kazakhstan and Iran will contribute to regional stability as well as promote transport and logistics routes through the Caspian Sea.

