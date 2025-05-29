Kazakhstan and IOM debate cooperation within Strategic Plan 2024-2028

The parties debated cooperation in migration, protection of the rights of migrants and cooperation within the 2024-2028 IOM Strategic Plan.

The Head of State said Kazakhstan actively works in settling illicit migration, illegal human trafficking and the protection of Kazakhstanis working abroad.

In turn, Amy Pope noted the importance of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the 2025-2027 Almaty Process, a regional consultative process for the promotion of regional dialogue and contribution to coordinated response measures to migration-related problems in Central Asia.

The sides agreed on further deepening of cooperation and building institutional potential and exchange of best practices to contribute to sustainable migration management in the region.

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad of France Laurent Saint-Martin, president of foreign affairs committee of the French National Assembly Bruno Fuchs and heads of EDF, SUEZ and Sanofi companies on the margins of the Astana International Forum.