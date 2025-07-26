Kazakhstan and Indonesia expand business partnership

According to KazakhInvest, the session brought together business representatives from both countries, including KADIN, Atameken’s regional office, the Foreign Trade Chamber, as well as KAZAKH INVEST, QazTrade, and local businesses.

In his welcoming remarks, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Indonesia Serzhan Abdykarimov highlighted the steady development of bilateral relations and emphasized the importance of strengthening trade and economic cooperation with Indonesian business circles.

The main focus was on promoting Kazakhstani products in the Indonesian market, presenting key export items and investment projects of Kazakhstan, and facilitating direct B2B connections between entrepreneurs from both sides.

As a result of the session, agreements were reached to explore the opening of a Kazakhstani product showroom in Jakarta, support for Kazakh companies’ participation in Halal Indo Expo 2025, and continued discussions on projects in mining, energy, infrastructure, and renewable energy sectors.

“Indonesian partners are showing strong interest in investment projects in Kazakhstan, especially in the fields of subsoil use, energy, and infrastructure. Such meetings help build direct links between businesses and open opportunities for concrete collaboration,” said Zhamaldin Nadyrov, KAZAKH INVEST Regional Representative in Almaty.

According to Serik Amirov, Special Representative of the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan in ASEAN countries, Indonesia is the largest economy in Southeast Asia, accounting for about 37% of the region’s total GDP, and is Kazakhstan’s third-largest trading partner in the region. In 2024, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to USD 300.5 million. Despite a continuing positive trade balance in favor of Indonesia, Kazakhstan’s exports show a growing trend.

Such business events contribute to the active promotion of Kazakhstan’s export and investment potential in key foreign markets and expand support tools for domestic enterprises.

Earlier, it was reported that some Indonesian islands aim for 100% renewable energy by 2050.