Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Narendra Modi on his birthday

In his message, President Tokayev noted that under the strong and wise leadership of Narendra Modi, India is strengthening its position as one of the global leaders in economic growth, sustainable development, and scientific and technological advancement.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister of India for the warm hospitality and cordial welcome extended during his visit to New Delhi to take part in the BRICS summit.

Highlighting the successful outcomes of the bilateral meeting with Narendra Modi, the Head of State invited the Prime Minister to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the Prime Minister Narendra Modi every success in his state service and the friendly people of India well-being and prosperity.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also sent a congratulatory telegram to King of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkorn.