Kazakhstan and ICAO agree to strengthen civil aviation cooperation

According to the Transport Ministry, the meeting focused on cooperation between Kazakhstan and ICAO, strengthening aviation security and expanding international cooperation in civil aviation.

Sauranbayev briefed Salazar on measures being implemented to develop Kazakhstan’s aviation sector. Under a three-year plan running through 2028, the country is working to expand its air route network, modernize airports, renew its aircraft fleet and train aviation professionals.

Kazakhstan is also developing a Civil Aviation Development Master Plan through 2050 with expert support from ICAO.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the partnership and expanding cooperation in key areas of civil aviation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan would host the ICAO Security Week 2026, organized with the support of the Kazakh Transport Ministry on October 20-22, for the first time.