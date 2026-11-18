The issues were discussed at a meeting between Yermek Kosherbayev, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to International Organizations in Vienna, and IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

During the meeting, Grossi spoke positively about the outcomes of his visit to Kazakhstan in May 2026, highlighting the steady development of bilateral cooperation and expanding scope across several key areas. These include nuclear energy development, nuclear medicine, the peaceful application of nuclear technologies, and the training and professional development of Kazakhstani specialists.

Kosherbayev, in turn, noted that the development of nuclear energy is among Kazakhstan’s key national priorities, as outlined in President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s Address to the People of Kazakhstan. He also stressed that strengthening cooperation with the IAEA remains a key foreign policy priority for Kazakhstan, particularly as the country advances its plans to build nuclear power plants.

The Kazakh diplomat expressed appreciation for the Agency’s comprehensive expert and advisory assistance, stressing the importance of further strengthening cooperation across all priority areas of the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening their constructive cooperation, expanding practical engagement in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, and strengthening the international nuclear security regime.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan showcased nuclear energy achievements at IAEA Conference in Vienna.