Kazakhstan and Hong Kong debate environmentally friendly aviation fuel project

During the talks, the parties discussed prospects for attracting investment in the country's agro-industrial complex, the introduction of modern environmental technologies, and the implementation of joint high-value-added projects.

Particular attention was paid to the project to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) based on industrial oilseeds.

The minister emphasized that the development of deep processing of agricultural raw materials and the creation of high-value-added production are among the key priorities of the state agricultural policy.

"Implementing such projects will bring unused land into agricultural use, expand the area under industrial oilseed crops, provide domestic agricultural producers with a guaranteed market, and create new growth opportunities for rural areas," noted Aidarbek Saparov.

The meeting also explored the potential for using agricultural and food waste as raw materials without the use of edible oils. Specifically, projects for biochar production (Bio-Char) and opportunities for collaboration on green methanol production initiatives were discussed.

Following the talks, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in developing cooperation and agreed to continue working together to develop the technical parameters of the projects and identify further practical steps for their implementation.

Earlier, Kazakhstan unveiled a five-year cargo aviation development plan.