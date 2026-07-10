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    Kazakhstan and Greece’s METLEN explore new investment horizons

    09:40, 10 July 2026

    On July 9, 2026, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov met with representatives of the Greek industrial group METLEN to discuss expanding cooperation and investment in Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency cites the MFA’s press service.

    Kazakhstan and Greece’s METLEN explore new investment horizons
    Photo credit: mfa.kz

    The sides focused on metallurgy and industrial projects, development of critical raw materials, advancing the circular economy and strengthening the aluminum value chain.

    The meeting was organized with the support of Kazakh Invest, which showcased project opportunities developed under the “one-stop-shop principle”, designed to streamline processes for foreign investors.

    METLEN operates in energy and metallurgy and is present in over 40 countries worldwide, and listed on the London Stock Exchange.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Industry and Construction Yersaiyn Nagaspayev met with Metlen Group executives Konstantinos Bikas and Evangelos George Mytilineos.

    Kazakhstan Greece Foreign policy Investment projects Critical minerals Government of Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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