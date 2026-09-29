Kazakhstan and Germany set to establish water hub for innovation and technology cooperation

The initiative was discussed during a meeting between Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov and Germany’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Heike Renate Peitsch as part of efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation in water management.

The proposal for the Kazakh-German Water Hub was presented at the roundtable “Strategic Water Partnership between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Federal Republic of Germany: A New Level,” held in Berlin. The platform is envisioned as a mechanism for promoting technological cooperation, digitalization, and joint innovation projects in the water industry.

Photo credit: Water Resources Ministry

Kazakh Information and Analytical Center for Water Resources has already developed a draft concept for the hub, which has been submitted for review to the German Water Partnership (GWP), an association that brings together more than 300 companies in the water sector.

The project builds on the strategic partnership agreement on water-resource management signed by the Kazakh Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation and GWP in October 2025.

Photo credit: Water Resources Ministry

“Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany in the water sector has advanced significantly in recent years and has become increasingly practical. The next step should be the transition from individual initiatives and pilot projects to a systematic, long-term technological partnership,” Nurzhan Nurzhigitov said.

The proposed hub is expected to serve as a practical platform connecting government institutions, businesses, research organizations, and experts from both countries, while supporting the testing of advanced technologies and the implementation of joint projects.

The sides also discussed opportunities for joint workforce training, the exchange of best practices in water management, and the application of German technologies, engineering solutions, and expertise in the modernization of Kazakhstan’s water infrastructure.

As written before, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Germany on Monday for an official visit at the invitation of Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.