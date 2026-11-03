Kazakhstan and Germany plan to establish joint water hub

The initiative was discussed during a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Zhandos Salimov, and Martina Englhardt-Kopf, Parliamentary State Secretary at Germany’s Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Regional Identity (BMLEH).

The Ministry’s Water Resources Information and Analytical Center and German Water Partnership (GWP) are currently coordinating a draft concept for the proposed hub, which will bring together more than 300 companies operating in the water sector.

The discussions also covered potential cooperation with German businesses and research institutions to improve water-use efficiency in agriculture. Other areas of interest included German companies’ participation in the construction and modernization of Kazakhstan’s water infrastructure, the introduction of advanced water management practices, as well as joint training programs and professional development for water sector specialists.

We are interested in further developing cooperation with Germany. I am confident that today’s dialogue will be an important step toward strengthening our partnership and opening up new opportunities for mutually beneficial initiatives in the water sector, Salimov said.

He also highlighted the importance of German technologies and expertise in improving water efficiency in agriculture, noting that the Kazakh President had identified this as a key priority in his state-of-the-nation address.

German technologies and experience can become an important tool in achieving this objective, the deputy minister added.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Germany held political consultations on multilateral cooperation.