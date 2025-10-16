Kazakhstan and Germany eye expanding political dialogue

During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on bilateral partnership issues and emphasized the importance of further developing Kazakh-German relations based on mutual respect, trust, and constructive dialogue.

The ministers also confirmed their interest in further expanding political dialogue, maintaining regular contacts, and intensifying interagency cooperation.

At the conclusion of the conversation, the sides agreed to promote closer cooperation between Astana and Berlin in bilateral and multilateral formats.

