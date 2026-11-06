Kazakhstan and Germany expand environmental cooperation

The issues were discussed at a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Alibek Kuantyrov and German Ambassador to Kazakhstan Heike Renate Peitsch, who was appointed in August 2026.

Particular attention was paid to Kazakhstan’s preparations for the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31). The sides also exchanged views on international initiatives, including the COP28 decision to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems in a just, orderly and equitable manner.

The ministry highlighted the importance of joint projects with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) in climate resilience, sustainable land use, renewable energy, energy efficiency, green hydrogen and environmental development in the Aral Sea region.

Photo credit: Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

The meeting also covered biodiversity conservation, including Kazakhstan’s initiatives to restore the population of the Turan tiger and reintroduce Przewalski’s horse into its natural habitat.

The sides also discussed cooperation on the conservation of the Caspian Sea.

Both parties reaffirmed their interest in strengthening Kazakhstan-Germany cooperation and expanding practical engagement on environmental and climate issues.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan and Germany discussed plans to establish a joint water hub to facilitate technology exchange, introduce digital solutions and develop pilot projects.