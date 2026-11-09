Kazakhstan and Georgia explore prospects for strengthening strategic partnership

The discussions focused on the current state and prospects of the Kazakh-Georgian strategic partnership, as well as upcoming bilateral events and contacts at high and highest levels.

The interlocutors paid particular attention to expanding trade, economic, investment, transport, and logistics cooperation. They also discussed opportunities to strengthen ties in education and culture and further develop the legal framework for bilateral relations.

Both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further developing multifaceted cooperation and implementing joint projects in practice.

As previously written, Kazakhstan and Georgia discussed strengthening the strategic partnership and the Trans-Caspian Route.