Kazakhstan and Georgia expand cooperation in AI, transport and investments

They debated trade and economic, investment, transport and logistics, energy and digitalization cooperation. Utmost attention was paid to the development of agreements reached between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.

Photo credit: gov.kz

The Kazakh PM said Kazakhstan regards Georgia as a reliable friend and key strategic partner in the South Caucasus and Black Sea region. He affirmed the Government’s readiness for further deepening dialogue and practical cooperation with Georgia.

In his turn, Irakli Kobakhidze said Kazakhstan is Georgia’s key partner, highlighting potential for further expansion of bilateral cooperation.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Following the talks, the sides confirmed the readiness of the governments for further strengthening the strategic partnership and expanding practical cooperation.

Last year, the trade between Kazakhstan and Georgia reached 184.5 million US dollars, this year, it hit 53 million US dollars in January-April. Currently, there are over 600 companies with Georgia’s capital working in Kazakhstan.

As written before, Astana's Palace of Independence hosted the official welcoming ceremony for Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who is in Kazakhstan on an official state visit.