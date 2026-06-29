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    Georgia's PM Irakli Kobakhidze begins official visit to Kazakhstan

    16:08, 29 June 2026

    Astana's Palace of Independence hosted the official welcoming ceremony for Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who is in Kazakhstan on an official state visit, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Georgia's PM Irakli Kobakhidze begins official visit to Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally welcomed the distinguished guest.

    Georgia's PM Irakli Kobakhidze begins official visit to Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    An honor guard was lined up in the hall of the Palace of Independence. President Tokayev and Prime Minister Kobakhidze introduced the members of their official delegations to one another. The commander of the honor guard then delivered a welcoming report, followed by the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Georgia.

    Georgia's PM Irakli Kobakhidze begins official visit to Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Georgia's PM Irakli Kobakhidze begins official visit to Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President Tokayev and Prime Minister Kobakhidze proceeded along the ceremonial carpet to the State Flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan, after which the two leaders began talks in a restricted format.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh and Georgian Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral cooperation.

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan and Georgia Politics
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