Georgia's PM Irakli Kobakhidze begins official visit to Kazakhstan

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally welcomed the distinguished guest.

Photo credit: Akorda

An honor guard was lined up in the hall of the Palace of Independence. President Tokayev and Prime Minister Kobakhidze introduced the members of their official delegations to one another. The commander of the honor guard then delivered a welcoming report, followed by the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Georgia.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

President Tokayev and Prime Minister Kobakhidze proceeded along the ceremonial carpet to the State Flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan, after which the two leaders began talks in a restricted format.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh and Georgian Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral cooperation.