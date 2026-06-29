Kazakhstan and Georgia elevate ties to strategic partnership
20:39, 29 June 2026
Following the talks in Astana, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze adopted a Joint Statement establishing a strategic partnership between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Georgia, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
The two sides also exchanged a number of intergovernmental and interagency documents aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation, including:
- Memorandum of understanding between Kazakhstan's Ministry of Culture and Information and Georgia's Ministry of Culture on cooperation in the field of culture;
- Memorandum of cooperation between Kazakhstan's Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development and Georgia's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development;
- Memorandum of understanding between Kazakhstan's Ministry of Tourism and Sports and Georgia's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development on cooperation in the field of tourism.
Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had awarded Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze the Order of Dostyq (Friendship), 1st Class, in recognition of his contribution to strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Georgia.