Kazakhstan and Georgia elevate ties to strategic partnership

The two sides also exchanged a number of intergovernmental and interagency documents aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation, including:

Memorandum of understanding between Kazakhstan's Ministry of Culture and Information and Georgia's Ministry of Culture on cooperation in the field of culture;

Memorandum of cooperation between Kazakhstan's Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development and Georgia's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development;

Memorandum of understanding between Kazakhstan's Ministry of Tourism and Sports and Georgia's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development on cooperation in the field of tourism.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had awarded Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze the Order of Dostyq (Friendship), 1st Class, in recognition of his contribution to strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Georgia.