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    Kazakhstan and Georgia elevate ties to strategic partnership

    20:39, 29 June 2026

    Following the talks in Astana, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze adopted a Joint Statement establishing a strategic partnership between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Georgia, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Kazakhstan and Georgia elevate ties to strategic partnership
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The two sides also exchanged a number of intergovernmental and interagency documents aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation, including:

    • Memorandum of understanding between Kazakhstan's Ministry of Culture and Information and Georgia's Ministry of Culture on cooperation in the field of culture;
    • Memorandum of cooperation between Kazakhstan's Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development and Georgia's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development;
    • Memorandum of understanding between Kazakhstan's Ministry of Tourism and Sports and Georgia's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development on cooperation in the field of tourism.
    Kazakhstan and Georgia elevate ties to strategic partnership
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakhstan and Georgia elevate ties to strategic partnership
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakhstan and Georgia elevate ties to strategic partnership
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had awarded Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze the Order of Dostyq (Friendship), 1st Class, in recognition of his contribution to strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Georgia. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan and Georgia Politics Ministries
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