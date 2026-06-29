Georgian Prime Minister awarded Kazakhstan's Order of Dostyq

Speaking at the awarding ceremony, President Tokayev praised Prime Minister Kobakhidze's leadership, noting that Georgia has successfully implemented large-scale socio-economic reforms, improved the well-being of its citizens, and strengthened its international standing.

It is truly inspiring to witness your country's remarkable development. I am confident that Georgia will continue on its path of sustainable growth, reaching new heights as a strong and prosperous nation. Our countries are united by deep historical roots, shared cultural values, and centuries-old ties of friendship and mutual understanding. The people of Kazakhstan hold the Georgian people in great regard, respecting their rich history and unique culture. The Georgian community is an integral part of Kazakhstan's multiethnic society and serves as a living bridge between our two countries, President Tokayev said.

He noted that bilateral relations have gained fresh momentum in recent years, with political dialogue intensifying, trade expanding, and economic cooperation broadening across multiple sectors.

The leaders focused their talks on strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, culture, and humanitarian affairs, as well as advancing joint projects in energy, transport, industry, mechanical engineering, and agriculture.

The growing engagement of Kazakh and Georgian businesses reflects the positive dynamics of our economic partnership. This demonstrates the strong pace of our mutually beneficial cooperation and provides a solid foundation for elevating bilateral relations to a new level, the president said.

President Tokayev also announced that Kazakhstan and Georgia had signed a Joint Statement establishing a strategic partnership following their talks.

Concluding the ceremony, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented Prime Minister Kobakhidze with the Order of Dostyq, 1st Class.

First of all, Mr. Kobakhidze, in recognition of your outstanding leadership and significant contribution to strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Georgia, I have decided to award you this distinguished First Class Order, which bears the symbolic name 'Friendship.' This award reflects the close ties and growing strategic partnership between our two countries, President Tokayev said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh president proposes a roadmap to strengthen the strategic partnership with Georgia.