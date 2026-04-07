Kazakhstan and Georgia discuss deepening bilateral ties

The talks focused on the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Georgian relations, which are hailed as pragmatic and multifaceted, and built on shared interest in promoting sustainable and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Kazakhstan views Georgia as a reliable political and economic partner in the South Caucasus, with which Kazakhstan has centuries-old traditions of friendship and mutual support, Kosherbayev said, while noting Georgia’s importance role as a key link in the regional transport and logistics architecture connecting Europe and Asia.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister highlighted the importance of contacts at the highest and high levels, which laid a solid foundation for today’s meaningful discussion of current issues on the bilateral agenda. It was noted that the results of the official visit of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to Kazakhstan in February 2025 gave an additional impetus to bilateral cooperation, bringing Kazakh-Georgian relations to a qualitatively new level.

During the discussion of the economic matters, the sides commended the positive dynamics in trade turnover, the volume of Kazakhstani investments in the Georgian economy, exceeding 600 million US dollars, as well as the active participation of Kazakhstani companies in the country’s logistics, energy and finance projects.

It was stated that the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) remains one of the key priorities of cooperation.

Our common task is to steadily raise its capacity, increase the predictability of transport services, and ensure transparency of tariff policy, said Kosherbayev.

The Kazakh official also drew attention to the initiative of Kazakh President Kassym Jomart Tokayev to establish an International Water Organization under the UN, aimed at strengthening global cooperation in the sustainable management of water resources and ensuring water security.

Both ministers noted the significant potential for expanding cooperation in the agro-industrial complex, digital economy and financial services.

The sides expressed confidence that the negotiations held during the ongoing visit would consolidate the positive momentum achieved and identify concrete steps to further develop cooperation across key areas such as transport and logistics, energy, trade and investment.

Following the talks, Kosherbayev and Botchorishvili signed a Program of Cooperation between the Foreign Ministries for 2026-2027.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Georgian National Museum in Tbilisi hosted the official opening of the exhibition The Kipchaks in Georgia, dedicated to the historical heritage of the Kipchak people and their role in the formation of Georgian statehood