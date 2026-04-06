Great Steppe's legacy presented in Georgia

The exhibition was organized in cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Georgia and features unique artifacts illustrating the presence of the Kipchaks in Georgia.

Photo source: gov.kz

The opening ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Georgia, Malik Murzalin, who noted that the Kipchaks inhabited vast territories of Eurasia and formed a powerful state entity. Their significant role in the development of various countries, including India, China, Egypt, Byzantium, Rus, Khorezm, and others, was also highlighted.

Photo source: gov.kz

Particular attention was paid to the historical ties between the Kipchaks and Georgia. It was noted that during the reign of David IV the Builder, a considerable number of Kipchak families were resettled in Georgia and played an important role in the Battle of Didgori, the victory in which established Georgia as a dominant force in the Caucasus and marked the beginning of its “Golden Age.”

Photo source: gov.kz

In conclusion, the importance of enhancing cooperation between the academic communities of Kazakhstan and Georgia for a deeper study of shared historical heritage was emphasized.

The exhibition showcases part of the rich Kipchak heritage preserved in Georgia and will remain open to visitors until May 10 this year.

Qazinform previously reported that rare ancient manuscripts of the Great Steppe were on display in Astana.