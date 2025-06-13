Kazakhstan and Geo-Jade Petroleum debate Sozak gas field production

During the talks, they focused on oil and gas cooperation and the development of the unconventional gas production project at the Sozak gas field in Kyzylorda region.

The Prime Minister said Kazakhstan is interested in further mutually beneficial cooperation and expansion of the potential of non-traditional resources for strengthening energy security and ensuring the country’s economic growth.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to further cooperate at the level of working groups.

Geo-Jade Petroleum Corporation is China’s largest company primarily focused on upstream exploration and oil and gas development. It has been working in Kazakhstan for over 10 years. Earlier, the company developed a package of large projects worth over 3 billion US dollars, which generated some 1,000 permanent jobs for the locals.

