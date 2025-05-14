Kazakhstan and France to join hands to fight illegal migration

As Majilis deputy Magerram Magerramov said, the agreement was signed in November 2024 in Paris.

The draft law elaborated for building a legal basis for bilateral cooperation in admission and transit of persons in the event of failure to comply with the requirements of the legislation in Kazakhstan and France. It creates favorable conditions for cooperation between the competent bodies in this sphere and raises the efficiency of the fight against illegal migration.

He added the Majilis committee for legislation, legal and court reform is ready to make a conclusion on this draft law.

Earlier, Kazakhstan and IOM discussed joint efforts in illegal migration prevention.