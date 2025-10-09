Airbus A320 becomes the most-delivered jet in aviation history

The record was achieved with the delivery of an A320neo to Saudi carrier Flynas, bringing total A320 family deliveries to 12,260 since the model entered service in 1988. This marks the first time Airbus has surpassed Boeing’s long-standing lead in global aircraft production.

Together, the A320 and Boeing 737 families have shaped modern air travel, accounting for more than 25,000 aircraft delivered worldwide. Demand for these single-aisle jets continues to grow, driven by the rise of middle-class travel in Asia and the expansion of low-cost airlines.

Introduced in the mid-1980s, the A320 was Europe’s first major commercial jet success and the first airliner to use digital fly-by-wire controls, which later became an industry standard. Despite early skepticism and political disagreements among its European partners, Airbus’s gamble paid off, making the A320 one of aviation’s most versatile and widely produced aircraft.

Boeing responded with new 737 variants, including the Next Generation and MAX models. However, production challenges and safety issues in recent years slowed its pace.

Analysts say Airbus’s lead is unlikely to be reversed soon, as both companies focus on improving efficiency and sustainability rather than developing entirely new aircraft.

The A320’s rise marks a symbolic turning point in aviation history, showing how a once-uncertain European project became the world’s most-produced jetliner.

It was earlier reported that Boeing, once a symbol of American industrial might and technological excellence, is now navigating a prolonged crisis marked by aviation accidents, worker unrest, reputational damage, and financial strain.