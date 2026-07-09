Kazakhstan and foreign investors focus on digitalization and AI development

Those attending focused on investment opportunities in the fields of digitalization and artificial intelligence as well as the entry into force of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the emerging prospects for increasing investment cooperation.

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The PM stressed under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan has entered a completely new stage of its development. The Constitution adopted at the national referendum has become the foundation for the systematic continuation of large-scale reforms to build a Just and Progressive Kazakhstan. He emphasized progressive reboot of the entire legal system is continuing, aimed, among other things, at the consistent and sustainable development of the economy.

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As stated there, the date of the Qurultay elections was scheduled, and the secretariat of the new supreme consultative body, the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi, was created.

He also highlighted according to the latest sociological surveys, more than 87% of the country’s citizens are confident that Kazakhstan is developing in the right direction. This indicates that the population sees tangible results of the large-scale transformations being carried out.

Addressing those present, the PM said in light of the new Constitution, cooperation is also entering a new stage. He expressed confidence the political and economic transformation underway in Kazakhstan will give powerful new impetus to the development of a long-term and mutually beneficial partnership Council.

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The meeting focused on processes for the development of digitalization and the introduction of artificial intelligence, which today play an important role in the competitiveness of countries in the struggle for investment. The Kazakh President declared 2026 the Year of Digitalization and AI.

He stressed the digital rights of citizens are officially enshrined in the new Constitution; the 2029 Digital Qazaqstan National Strategy has been approved; the Digital Code, the Law “On Artificial Intelligence,” and the Law “On Cybersecurity” have been adopted. At the same time, modern regulatory mechanisms for trusted cross-border data exchange are being introduced, among which are the Cloud First Policy and Data Embassy.

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Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov noted Kazakhstan signed an agreement with Firebird AI for $10 billion on the development of AI infrastructure as part of the Data Center Valley flagship project. In general, a Digital Headquarters was set up under the Government.

He reminded the Kazakh President set the task of building a fully digital country. Digital transformation and the development of AI are important elements of sustainable economic growth, improving the efficiency of public administration, and the quality of life of citizens.

He said Kazakhstan praises the contribution of foreign partners to strengthening the country’s business climate. The Government is open to constructive dialogue with investors in all areas to achieve mutually beneficial results.

During the meeting, the Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan Jeff Erlich, the US Ambassador to Kazakhstan Julie Stafft, and business representatives took the floor. Julie Stafft noted the high level of trade and investment cooperation between the countries, as well as the importance of open dialogue between the Government and the business community on issues of digital regulation, development of cloud technologies, processing of personal data, and cross-border data transfer.

Baker McKenzie partner, member of the AmCham Digitization Committee Andrey Yorsh, Head of Government Relations and Public Policy for Central Asia, Armenia and Mongolia at Apple Adilkhan Kopabayev, General Director of Siemens Kazakhstan Diyas Assanov, President of Honeywell in Central Asia Arthur Nigmatyanov also attended the meeting.

They raised issues of practical implementation of the Digital Code, regulation of online platforms, development of public cloud solutions, protection of personal data, cybersecurity, application of artificial intelligence, digitalization of industrial processes, and increasing regulatory efficiency.

Following the results of the Council meeting, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov noted that Kazakhstan remains an open and predictable country for long-term investments. The Government intends to deepen the digital transformation of the country’s economy and is ready for further interaction with the business community on issues of improving digital regulation, ensuring user security, developing innovative infrastructure, and creating predictable conditions for investors.

Responsible government agencies have been instructed to study and take into account the voiced proposals and recommendations in their work.