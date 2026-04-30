Kazakhstan and Finland eye stronger trade and economic ties

During the meeting, the Kazakhstani diplomat outlined the nation’s ongoing economic reforms and efforts to modernize the economy and enhance the investment climate to the Finnish side.

The talks also centered on deepening trade, boosting economic partnership, and strengthening business ties. Both nations emphasized practical cooperation, supported by active involvement from their respective government agencies.

Preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation were prioritized, which is set to further catalyze practical engagement and joint project implementation.

The sides reaffirmed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Finland deepen ties on elections and democratic institutions.