Kazakhstan and Finland deepen ties on elections and democratic institutions

During the meeting, Abdraimov outlined the results of Kazakhstan’s recent national referendum on adopting a new draft Constitution. The reforms include a redistribution of powers among branches of government, development of the parliamentary system, and greater citizen participation in socio-political processes. He noted that the planned transition to a unicameral parliament draws on the experience of countries with established democratic institutions, including Finland.

The reforms are part of the political and constitutional changes initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at improving public administration and strengthening electoral procedures.

The Finnish side expressed readiness to deepen bilateral cooperation through exchanges between state institutions and the sharing of best practices in electoral technologies and legal regulation.

Earlier Qazinform reported, the Kazakhstan–Poland Business Forum was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan within the 10th session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.