EU Sanctions Envoy David O'Sullivan pays fifth visit to Kazakhstan

During a press conference on the results of his visit to Astana, David O'Sullivan said it is a great honor for him to be in Kazakhstan, while highlighting that it is his fifth visit to the country.

The EU official commended the high-level cooperation with Kazakhstan, describing the country as the EU’s “important and priority partner.”

He said the EU’s trade with Kazakhstan stands at 45 billion euros annually, making the union the major trading and investment partner for Kazakhstan.

According to David O'Sullivan, Kazakhstan-EU interactions are based on the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, which helps to build stronger ties. Currently, the sides are in talks on visa facilitation and readmission agreements.

The EU envoy said his current visit is part of the talks with the country’s government aimed at preventing Russia from circumventing sanctions.

David O'Sullivan also stated that there are no sanctions on Kazakhstani oil amid the EU’s decision to sanction Russia’s Druzhba oil pipeline.

He added Kazakhstan’s oil can be freely delivered to the European Union.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and the EU continue negotiations on visa facilitation and readmission.