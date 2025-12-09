Astana to host 2nd round of EU-Kazakhstan visa facilitation talks next year

For now, Kazakhstan is seeking to reduce the number of required documents. According to my estimates, from 20 to 30 documents are required to obtain a visa to one of the European countries. So, work is ongoing to significantly reduce these documents and lower the visa application fee. The country also eyes other relaxations, that will benefit our citizens, said Smadiyarov.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson added: "These efforts will help make travel easier for ordinary citizens, while elevating business and cultural ties between Kazakhstan and the European Union to a new level."

It was noted that the timeframe for a decision from the sides remains unclear.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan and EU started official talks on the visa facilitation deal.