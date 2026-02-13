Kazakhstan and Estonia expand cooperation in agro-industrial sector

The delegation included deputy governors of the regions and representatives of domestic agrarian and export-oriented companies.

The trip was organized as part of implementation of the President’s task to foster trade and economic cooperation with Estonia and to expand export opportunities of home-produced agricultural goods, according to the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture.

The delegation surveyed Estonia’s port infrastructure, including the ports of Tallinn and Sillamae, and held negotiations with the representatives of business entities and logistics companies.

Special attention was given to the prospects of using the Baltic route as one of the key corridors for exporting Kazakh grain and oilseeds to the markets of Northern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

At a meeting with the leadership of Muuga Port, the sides discussed the issues of forming sustainable and predictable export routes.

“For Kazakhstan, the Muuga port is an important link in building sustainable export routes. We are interested in the systematic development of this transport corridor and in creating predictable conditions for the supply of Kazakh agricultural products. Thanks to government support measures, grain exports through the Baltic ports increased more than sixfold in 2025, reaching 802,000 tons, which confirms the effectiveness of efforts to diversify export directions, Yermek Kenzhekhanuly said.

Key topics in talks with Estonian and Scandinavian traders became expanding trade, developing sustainable logistics, and signing long-term contracts.

A separate series of meetings discussed cooperation in livestock farming. During talks with representatives of Estonia’s Ministry of Agriculture and the Estonian Association of Pedigree Cattle, the sides discussed the implementation of previously reached agreements, including the exchange of experience in genetics and breeding, the development of veterinary technologies, and prospects for importing pedigree cattle into Kazakhstan.

The parties reaffirmed mutual interest in further expanding partnerships in the agro-industrial sector, developing logistics routes, implementing joint investment projects, advancing digitalization in agriculture, and strengthening trade and economic ties between Kazakhstan and Estonia.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that a container train carrying 12,300 tons of feed flour was dispatched from Kazakhstan to China with the support of the Food Contract Corporation.