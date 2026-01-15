Ambassador Kairat Abdrakhmanov presents credentials to Czech President

As part of the formal ceremony at Prague Castle on Wednesday, a meeting was held where both parties hailed the strength of bilateral ties and committed to further deepening cooperation.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Significant attention was paid to favorable conditions created for trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as to the development of cultural and humanitarian exchanges. In the context of discussions on current regional and international issues, the importance of cooperation within the frameworks of the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe was underscored in the interests of strengthening global security and stability. The positive momentum of cooperation between the European Union and Central Asia was also noted.

The Czech side was briefed on the new stage of modernization in Kazakhstan, including the priorities outlined by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his New Year interview with the Turkistan newspaper, focusing on the development of a rule-of-law state with a sustainable economy, a stable political system, and a fair distribution of public goods. It was noted that Czech business circles are demonstrating practical interest in Kazakhstan’s economic reforms, particularly in the energy and utilities sectors, where they possess advanced resource-efficient and environmentally friendly technologies.

Along these and other areas of mutually beneficial Kazakh-Czech cooperation, coordinated efforts will continue through the governments of both countries, as well as their business and public communities, with a view to preparing meetings at the highest and high levels.

Photo credit: gov.kz

