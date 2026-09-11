Kazakhstan and EBRD discuss new renewable energy projects

Kazakhstan’s Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Alibek Kuantyrov and EBRD Managing Director for Central Asia and Mongolia Hussein Ozhan discussed further cooperation on climate policy and the transition from strategic agreements to the practical implementation of joint projects.

During the meeting, Hussein Ozhan provided details on QaJET, Kazakhstan’s investment platform for a just energy transition.

Photo credit: Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan

Key areas identified included the development of renewable energy sources, modernization of electricity grids and energy storage systems, and the implementation of a pilot renewable energy-based heating project.

The sides also discussed signing a document as part of the launch of QaJET at COP31 in Antalya. According to the ministry, the move would allow Kazakhstan to present the platform to international partners, establish further areas of cooperation and transition from agreements on its creation to practical implementation.

Kuantyrov thanked the EBRD for its longstanding cooperation with Kazakhstan in advancing climate and environmental reforms, as well as for supporting projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and developing the green economy.

According to him, bringing together the efforts of Kazakhstan, the EBRD and other development partners should provide additional momentum to a just and sustainable energy transition, moving from climate commitments to concrete projects.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to continue their cooperation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan advances a draft law on energy storage systems amid green energy push.