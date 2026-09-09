Kazakhstan advances draft law on energy storage systems amid green energy push

The country also plans to commission at least 8.4 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2035.

The developments were outlined by Turar Alimzhan, director of the Renewable Energy Department at Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy, during the Go Net Zero - Central Asia and Caspian business summit.

Photo credit: Kazakh Energy Ministry

Participants at the summit discussed prospects for decarbonizing the region’s energy sector, covering the entire value chain from extraction and processing to electricity generation and transmission.

According to Alimzhan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are coordinating efforts to develop a new energy model in which renewable generation, energy storage systems and low-carbon technologies form the foundation of industrial sovereignty.

A key issue on the regional agenda is the creation of a sustainable and independent energy system while maintaining competitiveness and control over critical infrastructure. This will require modernization of power grids, the introduction of energy storage systems, improved regulatory mechanisms and greater alignment with international climate standards.

The summit also focused on the development of the Central Asia-Azerbaijan-Europe green energy corridor.

Participants noted that the project has entered the practical implementation stage and is being viewed as one of the promising areas of regional energy cooperation.

Kazakhstan also intends to continue expanding its renewable energy capacity. Under the approved Action Plan for the Development of the Electricity Sector through 2035, the country is expected to implement at least 8.4 GW of installed renewable energy capacity.

We are moving toward this goal systematically. The law on energy storage systems is already under consideration, and this is one of our strategic priorities. At the same time, a long-term concept for the development of green energy is being prepared, said Alimzhan.

He added that further development of low-carbon energy will require closer cooperation among countries in the region, greater exchange of experience and the development of coordinated approaches.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan quadrupled its renewable energy share over the past six years.