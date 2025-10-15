Kazakhstan and Denmark reaffirm commitment to bilateral dialogue

The parties reviewed the state and prospects for the development of Kazakh–Danish relations, noting their mutual interest in expanding trade and economic cooperation.

Deputy Minister Issetov emphasized the Kazakh side’s interest in the comprehensive development of a mutually beneficial partnership with Denmark, particularly in the context of implementing sustainable development priorities and introducing advanced technologies and artificial intelligence across various sectors.

Ambassador Vahr expressed the readiness to promote dialogue between the two countries’ foreign ministries and business communities, also facilitating the exchange of expertise in the area of energy efficiency and water management.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuing dialogue and active bilateral and multilateral engagement.

Earlier, Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev held meetings with the management of leading Italian companies in the energy and machine-building industries during his working visit to Italy.