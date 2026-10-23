Kazakhstan and Czech Republic expand agricultural cooperation

Over the first eight months of 2026, bilateral trade in agricultural products between the two countries increased by 31%.

During a meeting, Kazakh Vice Minister of Agriculture Yermek Kenzhekhanuly and Czech Deputy Minister of Agriculture Jaroslava Špalková discussed prospects for increasing mutual agricultural exports, expanding cooperation in livestock and crop production, and strengthening collaboration in veterinary and phytosanitary safety.

“We highly value the steady development of Kazakh-Czech relations in agriculture. Expanding cooperation with Czechia is one of the most promising avenues for strengthening the position of Kazakhstan’s agricultural products in the European market. To realize the existing potential, it is important to develop direct business contacts, broaden the range of exported products, and ensure compliance with European quality and safety standards,” the vice minister said.

For her part, Jaroslava Špalková outlined key priorities for the development of Czech agriculture. Among them, she highlighted cooperation in pedigree livestock breeding, aquaculture, and organic agricultural production.

The Kazakh side emphasized the importance of diversifying the trade structure, increasing supply volumes, and expanding the range of products of mutual interest.

Promising areas of cooperation also include supplies of pedigree cattle and genetic material from high-value breeding bulls, improvements in breeding programs, the development of artificial insemination technologies, and the exchange of expertise in herd reproduction.

Plant quarantine and protection issues, as well as the digitalization and automation of related processes, also featured prominently on the agenda.

The parties discussed opportunities for sharing experience and technological solutions to enhance phytosanitary control of agricultural products and improve the efficiency of related procedures.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further developing cooperation in the agro-industrial sector. The implementation of the agreed initiatives is expected to strengthen Kazakhstan-Czech trade and economic ties, expand business contacts, and foster long-term partnership in agriculture.

To note, Kazakhstan, Mongolia also expand cooperation in energy, agriculture and mining.