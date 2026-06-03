Kazakhstan and Cyprus agree on cooperation within UN, OSCE

The Head of State noted that the international community is concerned about the escalating global geopolitical situation and the rising number of conflicts.

"Our nations' positions on many pressing global issues are similar. Both countries firmly adhere to the principle that any conflicts must be resolved through peaceful and diplomatic means," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Following the meeting, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Nikos Christodoulides of Cyprus agreed to constructive cooperation within the UN, OSCE, and other international organizations, as well as to joint efforts in ensuring peace and stability.

"Kazakhstan's position remains unchanged — all countries must strictly observe the UN Charter and the fundamental principles of international law. Kazakhstan respects the territorial integrity of other states and calls on all countries to prioritize this principle. Strengthening ties between our two countries is a shared goal of our peoples. I believe that through joint efforts, our mutually beneficial cooperation will reach a new level," Tokayev concluded.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that more than 400 companies with Cypriot capital are currently operating in Kazakhstan, including about 30 registered at the Astana International Financial Centre.