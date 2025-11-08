Kazakhstan and Cisco join forces for a secure digital future

According to the Ministry’s press service, the agreement aims to strengthen strategic cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing, and digital transformation.

The signing took place during the C5+1 business conference and included an official meeting between Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Jeff Campbell, Senior Vice President and Chief Government Strategy Officer at Cisco.

The memorandum outlines a five-year plan for developing joint initiatives focused on creating advanced AI infrastructure, building digital competencies, and reinforcing Kazakhstan’s role as a regional technology hub.

Jeff Campbell noted that the agreement deepens Cisco’s partnership with Kazakhstan to accelerate the implementation of an AI-driven digital transformation strategy. He emphasized that building a successful AI ecosystem requires trust and security — the principles that underpin Cisco’s technologies. Campbell said the company is ready to support Kazakhstan’s ambitions in AI and innovation, contributing to the country’s long-term economic success.

The signing underscored the long-term character of collaboration and both sides' commitment to creating new technological opportunities, particularly in cybersecurity, digital governance, healthcare, and national information platforms.

Didem Duru, Cisco’s General Manager for Türkiye, Romania and the CIS, highlighted the company’s appreciation of Kazakhstan’s efforts to develop and adopt advanced technologies, adding that Cisco will continue to support key national projects within this partnership.

Earlier, the Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with global blockchain media outlet Cointelegraph to boost the country’s Web3 ecosystem and strengthen its position as a regional hub for digital innovation