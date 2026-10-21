Kazakhstan and China to launch autonomous freight transportation

The center aims to develop cooperation in intelligent transport systems, autonomous driving and the digitalization of road infrastructure. China TransInfo Group specializes in intelligent transport systems, road infrastructure digitalization, transport analytics and autonomous driving technologies. The center will combine China’s technological expertise in artificial intelligence and autonomous technologies with the scientific and technical expertise of KazdorNII in road research, standardization, and regulatory frameworks.

A key area of cooperation will be the implementation of a pilot project for autonomous freight transportation along the China-Kazakhstan international route. The center will also focus on introducing automated vehicle weight and dimension control systems, including weigh-in-motion (WIM) technology, establishing a test site for autonomous driving, and exploring the development of a transport operations control center integrating industry information systems and data-sharing mechanisms.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed expert exchanges, professional development for specialists, joint seminars and mutual visits. They identified priority measures and outlined further steps to implement joint projects.

“The center will serve as a platform for the scientific and technical assessment of advanced digital and autonomous technologies and their adaptation to Kazakhstan’s conditions. Our goal is to implement pilot projects and prepare proposals to improve the regulatory and technical framework for the road sector,” said Kenzhebek Azatbekov, Vice President of Kazakhstan Road Research Institute.

The establishment of the center is aimed at developing Kazakhstan’s intelligent transport infrastructure, strengthening the country’s scientific and technical capabilities, and introducing modern solutions along international transport corridors.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan inaugurated a new section of the Western Europe - Western China international corridor.