The initiative was discussed during a working visit of Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov to China, who held talks with Ni Zhen, chairman of China Energy Engineering Group (Energy China).

The two sides agreed to shift their cooperation beyond individual infrastructure projects toward comprehensive scientific and technical collaboration, including knowledge sharing and the joint development of engineering solutions aimed at improving the reliability of Kazakhstan's power system.

A key focus of the discussions was the proposed research center at KazNU, which would leverage Energy China's extensive expertise in analytics, project design and engineering. The center is expected to support feasibility studies for major energy projects, power grid digitalization and the development of industry databases.

The parties also explored opportunities in hydrogen energy. KazNU already hosts Kazakhstan's first hydrogen production facility, which could serve as a foundation for future joint research and technological development.

Another important topic was the modernization of Kazakhstan's power transmission network. The sides reviewed prospects for a 2-gigawatt high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line linking Ekibastuz and Balkhash. Kazakhstan has already completed the necessary calculations and prepared a feasibility study for the project.

The discussions also covered industrial energy storage systems. Officials noted that key substations and grid connection points have already been identified, while draft legislation establishing investment return mechanisms for energy storage projects has passed its first parliamentary reading. Following the adoption of the legislation, the two sides are expected to begin practical work on joint projects in this area.

"Today, our partnership with Energy China is reaching a new level through joint scientific research, the exchange of engineering expertise and comprehensive planning for network development," Akkenzhenov said. "The establishment of a research center at KazNU, along with the development of direct-current technologies and energy storage systems, will directly contribute to strengthening the reliability and resilience of Kazakhstan's energy system."

The parties also reviewed ongoing renewable energy projects. According to Energy China, the 300-megawatt Sauran solar power plant in the Turkistan region is expected to be connected to the grid ahead of schedule, before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, work is continuing on a 500-MW wind power project in Karaganda region, where the final parameters of the investment agreement are being completed to accelerate the start of construction.

The talks concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to expanding technological cooperation, exchanging expertise and implementing joint scientific and engineering initiatives.

Notably, 120 MW gas power plant completed in Zhanaozen as part of major hybrid energy project.